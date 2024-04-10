Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries has emerged on the radar of Aston Villa ahead of the summer transfer window, but the player is not keen on a move to the Midlands club.

Dumfries will have a year left on his contract with Inter in the summer and is expected to move on from the San Siro club.

Inter are open to selling him and his agents are looking to gauge the interest in the player ahead of the transfer window.

Dumfries has been linked with a move to the Premier League where several clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Dumfries is being looked at as a potential target by Aston Villa.

The Villans are in the market for full-backs in the summer and the Inter star is a player they are considering.

The club are looking to qualify for the Champions League and are waiting to define their budget for the summer before making a move.

However, they have work to do to convince Dumfries as he is not keen on a move to Villa.

He does not feel Aston Villa are at the same level in terms of reputation as Inter and wants to join a bigger club.