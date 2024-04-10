Real Betis are looking at a move to land Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh to replace Abde Ezzalzouli, whose performances this season have failed to impress boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Abde was signed by the Spanish club last summer but so far the player has been able to manufacture only one goal in the league for his team.

Betis have not been pleased with what he has brought to the table and are now moving towards shifting him off the books in the summer.

They have zeroed in on Newcastle United’s 19-year-old winger Minteh, who is currently out on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Minteh has impressed on loan at Feyenoord and Betis feel he could prove to be the ‘ideal candidate’ for what they need in the summer.

It is claimed that Betis ‘would pay’ up to €10m to land Minteh.

Whether Newcastle would be ready to do business given how well Minteh has done on loan in the Netherlands is unclear.

However, Newcastle are having to tread carefully to remain within the Premier League’s financial rules, which Betis could look to use to convince them to part with Minteh.