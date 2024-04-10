Trabzonspor are making an ‘all out attack’ to try to keep hold of Southampton loan star Paul Onuachu as they are determined to have him at the club next season.

The 29-year-old, who was signed from Southampton on loan last summer, has been a source of goals for the Turkish side this season.

Onuachu, currently sidelined with a forearm fracture, has featured in 17 league matches for Trabzonspor this season so far, making 12 goal contributions.

Coach Abdullah Avci is not keen on losing him and wants to have him at his disposal next season as well.

However, there have been big question marks over whether Trabzonspor will be able to keep Onuachu and they have been looking at alternatives.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Trabzonspor are planning an ‘all out attack’ to try to keep the hitman.

They want to offer to take Onuachu on another loan deal, with an option to buy.

Trabzonspor are hopeful they will be able to reach an agreement with Southampton, but if Saints insist on selling Onuachu then the Turkish side could be priced out.