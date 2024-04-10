Sheffield Wednesday star Callum Paterson has admitted he was too scared to go inside the dressing room at Hillsborough at half-time on Tuesday night as he knew Danny Rohl would not be happy.

In a game the Owls needed to take something from to continue their battle for survival in the Championship, they were 2-0 down to Norwich City after just 16 minutes.

The Canaries looked on course to claim all three points when they headed in at the half-time break.

Rohl quickly shook things up, making four changes on the 45-minute mark, one of which was Paterson.

And Sheffield Wednesday battled their way back to a 2-2 draw, claiming a point which could yet prove to be precious as they look to survive in the Championship.

Paterson admits that he did not go into the dressing room at half-time and just hung around outside as he knew Rohl would be unhappy.

He admits the Owls boss was instantly clear that he wanted to make changes and his decisions paid off.

Asked what was said at half-time, Paterson told his club’s in-house media: “I didn’t go in (smiles). I was a bit scared to go in there so I just hung about the outside, but the gaffer was not happy.

“He wanted changes so he made some changes at half time and thankfully they paid off for him.”

Sheffield Wednesday remain in the relegation zone, but are only kept inside the bottom three through having a worse goal difference than Huddersfield Town.