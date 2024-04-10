Genoa have increased the asking price for Tottenham Hotspur-linked midfielder Albert Gudmundsson ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gudmundsson has gone from strength to strength this season and has been the main attacking threat for Genoa.

His asking price was around the €30m mark in January when Fiorentina tried and failed to sign him and there was an expectation that he is likely to leave for a similar figure in the summer.

The Iceland international is almost certain to move on in the summer with clubs such as Inter and Tottenham chasing him.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Genoa have decided to revise the asking price for Gudmundsson ahead of the next window.

The Italian club now want a minimum of €40m if a team want to sign him in the summer transfer window.

With the Iceland international impressing daily, Genoa are keen to rake in the maximum profit possible from his sale.

The figure is unlikely to scare Tottenham, with their financial resources, but a club such as Inter could need to offer players to Genoa to bring down the price.

As such, the price rise could be good news for Spurs by damaging their competitors’ hopes of landing Gudmundsson.