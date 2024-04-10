Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has stressed that the Reds’ title rivals Manchester City are not looking as defensively resolute this term as in previous seasons.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are separated by a point in the Premier League title race with a thrilling end to the campaign in prospect.

Arsenal and Liverpool are level on points while Manchester City are sitting third in the standings at the moment.

Thompson admitted that Arsenal are looking like a more defensive resolute side but feels that cannot be said about Manchester City with seven games left in the campaign.

He stressed that Manchester City are uncharacteristically are conceding goals this season, which is reflected in their goal difference.

The former Red believes Liverpool can hope to see Manchester City slip up a bit during the run-in given the way their defence has been playing this season.

Thompson said on LFC TV after the Manchester United game: “They are conceding goals though, Man City, that is the big thing.

“Arsenal don’t look as though they are conceding goals.

“But Man City are not this…normally you look at their goal difference and they wipe the floor with everybody, but it’s not that way at the moment.

“They are behind us, they are third with the goal difference and you just think, they can be got at, they can concede goals, so let’s hope they drop something.”

Manchester City have conceded the most goals amongst the current top three in the Premier League this season.