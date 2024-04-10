Reims are making plans for the potential summer departure of Sunderland linked manager Will Still.

The 31-year-old was strongly linked with the Sunderland job after the club decided to sack Tony Mowbray as manager.

Sunderland eventually appointed former Rangers boss Michael Beale, but then also sacked him following a period of poor results.

The Black Cats will appoint a new manager in the summer, with Mike Dodds now in charge, and Still has again been mooted as a contender for the job.

And in a sign he is likely to be moving to pastures new, Reims are looking at a replacement, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.

The man in Reims’ sights is Habib Beye, who is currently in charge of Red Star.

Red Star, who play in France’s third tier, appointed the former Newcastle United star in 2021.

Beye has Red Star sitting top of the league, with a ten point lead over second place and on course to win promotion to Ligue 2 this term.

And Reims believe that Still could move on this summer, with Beye now in their mind as a replacement.