West Ham United have made an enquiry for Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney ahead of the summer transfer window, but the track is ‘not hot’, it has been claimed.

Toney is expected to move on from Brentford in the next transfer window with several clubs in the Premier League chasing him.

He has long been on the radar of Arsenal, while Chelsea have also been considering taking him to Stamford Bridge.

The striker recently returned from a ban related to betting and has scored four times in the Premier League.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, West Ham also have their eyes on the Brentford forward.

David Moyes has been looking to bring in a striker and the West Ham boss is a fan of the Brentford hitman.

An enquiry has been made from West Ham’s side but for the moment, the track is not considered to be ‘hot’.

Brentford are likely to come under increasing pressure on Toney as the summer transfer window approaches.