Galatasaray have decided they will not look to keep Fulham striker Carlos Vinicius following the end of his loan.

The Brazilian striker was snapped up on loan by Galatasaray in the winter transfer window earlier this year.

He has failed to make an impression in Turkey though and been handed under five minutes of action in each of Galatasaray’s last four Super Lig games.

The Istanbul giants have seen enough of the Fulham man to know they do not want to keep hold of him beyond the loan, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

Vinicius has found the back of the net once for Galatasaray and there is still time for him to attempt to add to that.

He could also be on course to scoop up a Turkish Super Lig winners’ medal, with Galatasaray top of the table and two points clear of fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

Once the 29-year-old returns to Fulham he will have another year left on his contract at Craven Cottage.

In the first half of the campaign, Vinicius turned out in 13 Premier League games and found the back of the net against Luton Town and West Ham United.