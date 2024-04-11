Feyenoord have tabled a ‘formal, concrete proposal’ to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

The Spaniard has been on the fringes of the Tottenham squad this season and only two of his ten Premier League appearances under Ange Postecoglou have come from the start.

He has not made a Premier League appearance since early February and has not even been part of their matchday squads in seven of their last eight league games.

Gil is likely to be keen to move on from Tottenham in the summer and he has attracted concrete interest from the Netherlands.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Feyenoord sent a ‘formal, concrete proposal’ to Tottenham for Gil’s signature earlier this month.

The Dutch giants are keen on him and want to take him to Rotterdam when the transfer window opens in the summer.

It is unclear whether they have offered to sign him on a permanent or a loan deal but Feyenoord are keen to bring in players for the longer in the next window.

They want to sort out an agreement with Tottenham and the player quickly in order to have his services at the start of the summer.

If Tottenham accept the offer, Gil could officially join Feyenoord on 1st July.