Fenerbahce will ask for medical information about Liverpool defender Joel Matip if coach Ismail Kartal approves of the player.

Matip is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield and has not received a new offer to extend his stay.

He looks set to leave Anfield following the conclusion of his deal and agents have been offering his services around.

Fenerbahce are a club who have been offered the chance to sign Matip, but they are unsure on a swoop.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor) the club will ask for Matip’s medical reports if their coach Kartal approves of a move in the summer.

There are concerns regarding the Liverpool player’s fitness condition as he has missed a chunk of action this season due to injury.

He is still out and is not expected to return to action before the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce are convinced enough to make a move for the 32-year-old.

But they are determined to take a close look at his medical history if Kartal thinks he may be a good signing.