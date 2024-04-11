Juventus are in talks with Southampton to try and work out a new loan for Carlos Alcaraz that would allow him to stay in Turin next season.

The Argentinian midfielder joined Juventus on loan from Southampton in the winter transfer window.

Saints also managed to insert a €50m option to buy in the loan agreement with the Serie A giants.

However, it was clear from early on that Juventus were reluctant to pay that figure and it has been claimed that the club will not be taking up the option.

But Juventus do want to hold on to Alcaraz and according to Italian daily La Stampa (via TuttoJuve), they are in talks to negotiate a new deal with Southampton.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is in conversations with Southampton to work out a fresh agreement.

The Bianconeri are aiming to sign the midfielder on another loan deal in the summer transfer window.

Alcaraz is likely to prefer staying at Juventus, especially if Southampton cannot win promotion from the Championship this season.