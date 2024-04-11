Mick Mills has conceded that Ipswich Town’s performance levels have not been the same for a while despite them being second in the Championship table.

Ipswich moved up to second in the Championship table on Wednesday following their 0-0 draw at home against Watford.

Kieran McKenna’s team have been a free-scoring side this season but have not hit the back of the net in their last two Championship games.

McKenna admitted after the Norwich game last weekend that performance levels did drop for his team but Mills believes it was long before the East Anglian derby that Ipswich were not playing at their best.

The Ipswich legend insisted that it has been clear for a while that McKenna’s team have not been powering on all cylinders and the manager has only been trying to protect his team by deflecting such suggestions.

Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “Our performance levels have dropped.

“We have got sort of the manager admitting to that after the Norwich game, but I think it has been around for a bit longer than that.

“He sort of dismissed it like a good manager does, they don’t talk too openly in public at certain times especially if it’s going to be negative and he is only doing his job.

“But most people that know the game have been a little bit concerned about Town’s display.”

Ipswich will look to get back to winning ways when they host Middlesbrough at Portman Road on Saturday.