Norwich City boss David Wagner believes that next opponents Preston North End are “one proper British team” in the Championship and playing them will be a big challenge for the Canaries.

Preston, along with the Canaries, are two of the sides vying for playoff spots at the end of the season.

Ryan Lowe’s men held Norwich to a goalless draw at Carrow Road the last time the two sides faced each other back in December.

Assessing their opponents ahead of their second meeting of the season, the Norwich boss insisted that Preston are a proper British team and will be a big challenge to overcome.

“We know what we will face. If there is one proper British team in the Championship then it is Preston”, Wagner said at a press conference.

“They are a top team and compete for the playoffs. It’s a big challenge for us.”

However, Wagner took time to assure the fans that his players have played a lot of big games both home and away and have come out unscathed.

Though Saturday’s result will not determine the final outcome of the table, Norwich will be right in the middle of the playoffs, Wagner believes.

“The guys faced a lot of big games home and away, they competed and won a lot of them.

Nothing is decided after Saturday, but we are in the middle of the race.”

While Norwich are in the top six at this point, Preston are outside staring at the prospect of cutting down the gap to two points.