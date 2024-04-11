West Ham United are without midfielder Kalvin Phillips for this evening’s Europa League tie and a timeframe has been put on his return from injury, according to the Sun.

David Moyes was desperate to snap up Phillips in the winter transfer window and he eventually completed a loan move to the Hammers from Manchester City.

Phillips’ time at the London Stadium has not gone smoothly and West Ham are widely tipped not to look to seek to keep him beyond the end of his loan.

The midfielder is keen for a chance to impress as he seeks to keep his Euro 2024 hopes alive, but he has a hamstring injury.

Phillips injured his hamstring in training on Tuesday.

It has now been claimed that the midfielder is looking at two weeks out of action for West Ham.

He is likely to make his return in good time to look to feature again before the end of the campaign.

West Ham are due to meet Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen this evening in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Phillips will be keen to make sure he is fit to help West Ham if they progress in the competition.