Crystal Palace will not be banking the full release clause figure from the potential departure of Manchester United target Michael Olise in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old winger decided against taking up a move to Chelsea in the last summer transfer window.

He signed a new Crystal Palace contract, which increased the release clause figure needed to snare him away from the Eagles this summer.

Olise is one of the top targets for Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window and the club are expected to try and push to sign him in the coming months.

It has been claimed that Crystal Palace will not be able to get the full proceeds of the release clause figure if Olise leaves.

Reading do not have a sell-on clause in the deal they agreed when they sold him to Crystal Palace in the past.

However, the Eagles would still need to make other payments which would mean that the full buyout figure will not get into their books.

Olise is keen to take the next step in his career and is almost certain to leave Selhurst Park in the summer transfer window.