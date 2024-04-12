Steven Evans has conceded that even winning each of their last three League One games might not be enough to get Stevenage into the playoff spots.

Stevenage scored a crucial 2-1 win over Barnsley at the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

However, it was their first win since the end of February and a winless run of eight games before the Barnsley fixture severely damaged their hopes of finishing in the top six.

Stevenage are three points off the playoff positions having played a game more than Oxford United and Lincoln City and Evans conceded that his team have no option but to win all of their remaining games.

He conceded that he told the same to his players ahead of Tuesday night’s game and admitted that even then they might not make it to the top six because of the mistakes he made recently.

Evans told reporters after the game: “We know what we have to do, we have to win every game.

“I was meeting with the players just before the game and said we have to win the four games.

“We may still not get in there because of what we have not dealt with in recent weeks.”

Stevenage will host relegation-threatened Burton Albion at the Lamex Stadium on Saturday.