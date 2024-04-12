Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has again emerged as a target for Serie A giants Inter Milan for the next summer transfer window.

Wan-Bissaka has been playing more regularly again due to injuries and he is being used as a left-back.

Diogo Dalot has firmly established himself as Manchester United’s right-back this season with his consistency in performances.

Wan-Bissaka has a year left on his contract and he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInterNews), Inter are considering making a move for Wan-Bissaka in the coming window.

Denzel Dumfries is expected to move on from Inter in the summer and Inter are seeking a replacement.

Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a potential target for the Serie A giants ahead of the transfer window.

With only a year left on his contract, Manchester United could consider offers in the region of €15m for him.

However, any deal is likely to hinge on Manchester United sourcing a replacement for Wan-Bissaka.