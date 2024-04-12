Juventus are in constant contact with Bologna as they push to secure a deal for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur target Riccardo Calafiori in the summer.

The 22-year-old defender has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs with his performances in Serie A this season.

He has been pivotal for Bologna, who are pushing to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham are amongst the teams who are considering snapping up the centre-back but Juventus are working hard behind the scenes to sign him.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are in close contact with Bologna for Calafiori at the moment.

The talks are ongoing between the two clubs as Juventus push to get close to working out an agreement.

Calafiori would also be interested in a move to Juventus if the two clubs can get a deal over the line.

Juventus are hopeful that they will get an early mover’s advantage and secure an agreement for Calafiori’s transfer.

However, it has been suggested that Tottenham’s superior financial power could give them an edge.