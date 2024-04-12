Leyton Orient first team coach Matt Harrold has revealed that the message from him and the rest of the coaching staff ahead of the visit to Derby County is to enjoy the atmosphere and try to spoil the party.

The O’s, placed tenth in the League One table, are set to visit Pride Park for what will be their 44th league game of the season.

With just two matches remaining after that the onus will be for the sides to give the best account of themselves.

The match will be of particular significance for Derby, who are chasing an automatic promotion back to the Championship.

The visiting team’s first team coach insisted that the message for the Leyton Orient players will be to go and enjoy the atmosphere inside the home ground of one of the biggest clubs in the division.

The Leyton Orient players will also be sent to put their stamp on the game and spoil Derby’s party, according to the 39-year-old.

“It is a great game for us”, Harrold told his club’s official media.

“We have got the see obviously how everyone is, but I think the message from us, from the coaching staff will be to go and enjoy it.

“Go and embrace a great atmosphere, massive club a great football club.

“And go and upset the party, go and put your stamp on the game and enjoy it and learn because it is going to be a good one for learning.”

After back-to-back draws against Portsmouth and Wycombe, Derby boss Paul Warne will be keen on adding all three points to the team’s points tally.