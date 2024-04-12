Derby County boss Paul Warne has stressed the Rams cannot live in regret following the Wycombe draw and have to move on to their next game because they never know how many points are going to be enough to secure promotion.

The Rams lost the advantage they had gained in the race to secure promotion to the Championship when they were held to a goalless draw by Wycombe in their last match on Wednesday.

Third-placed Bolton Wanderers will now have the chance to take advantage as they trail their rivals by two points with a game in hand and if they win they will replace Derby in second spot.

Warne though insists that there is no need to press the panic button just yet as no one really knows how many points will be enough to secure promotion.

“There are always lessons [to learn] but as the season gets closer to the end you just have to focus on the next one really I think”, Warne told RamsTV.

“We had opportunities to score, we didn’t take them [against Wycombe].

“We lost our way in the second half and like I said on numerous occasions in interviews that it is never smooth and the cool as cucumber wins really. So just got to be a little bit cooler.

“No one knows how many points we are going to need. I know this is a ridiculous statement but we might not need any more points.

“You just don’t know how the league is going to go so we might need three, we might need two wins, we might need one.

“However, it is out of our hands really. But we still have got a lot of points in the bag and a lot of things to be pleased about.

“So now we just go on to the next one you can’t live in regret like my goodness me I won’t get out of bed.

“So you’ve just got to put it to bed and the lads, we showed them a few things and started talking about Leyton Orient straight away which we have for two days and as with every game if you are not on your best you won’t win it.”

Derby will host Leyton Orient at Pride Park on the same day that Bolton play league leaders Portsmouth.