Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are amongst the sides who are considering making a move for Arthur Melo in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder joined Fiorentina on loan from Juventus last summer and has had a solid season with the Serie A outfit.

Fiorentina have an option to make the move permanent but the club will not be triggering the clause and he will be returning to Juventus.

The Turin club want to move him on and work is under way to find a new club for the Brazilian ahead of the summer transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham have their eyes on the Juventus midfielder at the moment.

Arthur had a disastrous loan spell at Liverpool where he played very little football due to injuries.

However, he remains appreciated in the Premier League where three clubs are interested in signing him.

It remains to be seen whether any of Arsenal, Everton or West Ham make a concrete move for Arthur in the approaching summer transfer window.