Inter Milan could consider signing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial in the summer as a low-cost option, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Frenchman is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the season.

He has had another injury-riddled campaign and Manchester United have decided against offering him a new contract.

His representatives are looking to find a new club for the striker and Martial has reportedly been offered to Inter.

It has been claimed that the Nerazzurri could be interested in getting their hands on the striker this summer.

The Frenchman has been on Inter’s radar since last year and they checked up on him during the winter window as well.

Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson is Inter’s top target as they seek to reinforce their forward line in the next window.

However, there is competition for Gudmundsson, not least from the Premier League and Martial could be considered in the summer as a low-cost alternative target if the need arises.

Martial would be open to a move to Italy and Inter if he gets an offer on his table in the coming months.