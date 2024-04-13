Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has accused the Foxes of being arrogant and feels Plymouth Argyle showed more fight to survive in the Championship than Enzo Maresca’s side did to try and win the league.

Leicester suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at Plymouth on Friday and have now lost their last two Championship games.

They will drop out of the top two this weekend if Leeds and Ipswich win their respective games and are now facing the real threat of getting involved in the playoffs this season.

Piper thinks some of the players looked arrogant with their performance as if they were going to roll over a Plymouth side who are facing the threat of dropping into the bottom three.

He insisted the Plymouth players had more desire and hunger to stay in the Championship than their Leicester counterparts showed to actually win the league.

The former Foxes winger said on BBC Radio Leicester: “I thought there was a casual arrogance to certain players’ performances.

“They just seemed that they are going to turn up at 20th in the table Plymouth Argyle and roll them over.

“But that wasn’t the case as they showed a lot more fight, passion and desire to stay in the league than we did to go and win the league.”

After a brilliant first half of the season, Leicester have won just three of their last ten Championship games.