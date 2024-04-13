Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is unlikely to be the next Sunderland manager due to the compensation which would be required to take him from Hillsborough, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rohl has caught the eye with his impressive work at Sheffield Wednesday since taking charge and has given the Owls a fighting chance of surviving in the Championship.

Sunderland are looking for a new manager and are fans of what Rohl has done at Hillsborough.

The German is under consideration at the Stadium of Light, but it has been suggested that the cost of a deal could rule him out.

Sunderland would have to pay considerable compensation to Sheffield Wednesday in order to take Rohl to the north east.

As such it is rated unlikely that they will move to bring in the Owls boss.

Rohl is currently focused on Sheffield Wednesday’s survival bid in the Championship, with the Owls second from bottom and a point from safety.

They are due to take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the final game of the season, something which will offer Rohl another chance to impress the Black Cats.