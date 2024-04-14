Sheffield United have their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips, who is currently on loan at Championship side Plymouth Argyle, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blades are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table on 16 points and are almost certain to be relegated to the Championship.

Chris Wilder is already preparing for life in the second tier of English football and the club are working on deals accordingly.

The Sheffield United boss wants to strengthen his defence in order to help the team get straight back up from the Championship.

And it has been claimed that the club have already looked into the possibility of signing Phillips from Tottenham.

Spurs signed the teenage defender from Blackburn Rovers last summer and loaned him out to Plymouth in the winter transfer window.

The 18-year-old is playing a key role as Plymouth look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Phillips has proved his mettle in the second tier of English football and that has caught the eye of Sheffield United boss Wilder.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to want to take a look at the teenager during pre-season before Tottenham take a decision on whether to loan him out again in the summer.