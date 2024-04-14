Aberdeen great Joe Harper believes that Rangers target Connor Barron should go to Italy if there is an opportunity and snub interest from elsewhere.

The 21-year-old will be out of contract when the season ends and can be signed on a free transfer unless there is no sudden twist in the tale.

He has previously been linked with a move down south, where Welsh club Swansea City were keen, but saw a £500,000 bid being rejected by the Dons.

Barron has interest from closer to home though as Rangers are also credited with being keen.

However, Harper believes that Barron should choose Italy in the event that there is genuine interest from Serie A clubs Sassuolo and Cagliari.

“If I was advising Aberdeen’s out-of-contract youth academy graduate Connor Barron, who has this week been linked to two clubs in Italy’s Serie A, I would be telling him to dig his passport out”, Harper wrote in his column for the Press and Journal.

“I would obviously prefer Connor, 21, to stay at the Dons, but with the back and forth over signing a new deal having gone on and on, I think there is very little prospect of him being at Pittodrie next season.

“While Connor has previously been linked to the likes of Swansea City – who made a rejected £500,000 bid for him in January – and has been touted for the Reds’ rivals Rangers, I think he should go to Italy if there is genuine interest from Sassuolo and Cagliari.

“Connor is a cultured midfield player – a pass-master – so the climate, pitches and style of play in Italy will suit him, more so than our Scottish winters.”

Barron has managed 24 Scottish Premiership appearances so far for Aberdeen this season, but the club have not been able to tie him down with a new contract so far, despite their efforts.

He also played in all six of their Europa Conference League group games.