Trabzonspor are making plans in the event that they cannot agree a deal with Southampton to re-sign Paul Onuachu, but are continuing talks for the Saints man.

The Turkish side landed Onuachu on loan from Southampton last summer and he has been a big success on the black sea coast.

However, there is no purchase clause in the loan and Trabzonspor are trying to get Southampton to agree to another loan, with an option to buy.

It is far from clear they will be successful in keeping Onuachu and the club are making plans in the event they cannot keep him.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Trabzonspor have narrowed down to two names to potentially replace Onuachu.

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, who is on loan at Hoffenheim, is of interest, as is Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho will be out of contract at the King Power Stadium this summer.



Keeping Onuachu remains Trabzonspor’s preference and they are working to try to reach an agreement with Southampton.