Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will run the rule over Yankuba Minteh in pre-season before deciding whether to sell him or not, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are planning for the summer transfer window and know they need to balance the books with player sales to help them add to their squad.

Minteh has impressed while on loan in the Netherlands at Feyenoord and is likely to have no shortage of suitors if he is available.

He was signed from Danish side OB last summer and has kicked on with his development under Arne Slot at De Kuip.

Howe though wants to take a close look at Minteh over the course of pre-season before deciding whether or not to sell him or keep him.

As such, the winger will have a chance to impress the Newcastle boss and fight for a future at St James’ Park.

Minteh has made 24 appearances in the Dutch top flight for Feyenoord so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

Newcastle have the 19-year-old under a long-term contract, running until 2028.