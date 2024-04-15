Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills has insisted that if Leeds United or Leicester City are ready to allow the Tractor Boys to get promoted through their poor form, he will gladly take it.

Kieran McKenna’s side are without a win in three games and dropped more points following a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

However, Ipswich are sitting at the top of the Championship table as even their automatic promotion rivals Leeds and Leicester are also stuttering.

Both teams suffered defeats in the last round of fixtures and it has allowed Ipswich to remain favourites to get promoted to the Premier League.

Mills admitted that Ipswich are overdue a win following a run of three games without a victory and thinks it is high time to get back on form with three fixtures left in the season.

However, the Ipswich legend admitted that he would gladly promotion for his former side due to Leeds or Leicester’s poor form.

Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “We haven’t had a win since the Southampton game so we are just feeling that we are a bit overdue a victory, which would sort of get us marching forward again.

“We are stuttering, there is no question about it, results-wise.

“We lost at Norwich and we have now dropped points at home so in general times that’s not very good.

“But the people around us are actually doing worse than we are and so, if Leeds or Leicester want to hand us the promotion, I will take it with both hands.

“I won’t grumble about it at all.”

Ipswich have trips to Hull City and Coventry City before ending the season at home against Huddersfield.