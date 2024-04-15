Richard Keys has insisted that Unai Emery was treated unfairly during his time at Arsenal and is finally proving how good he is at Aston Villa.

Emery’s Aston Villa side dented Arsenal’s title hopes on Sunday when they won 2-0 at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has re-established himself with his performance as Aston Villa manager and is set to take them to the Champions League next season.

Emery is the man Arsenal chose to succeed Arsene Wenger but the Spaniard was sacked following a few underwhelming performances despite taking the Gunners to the Europa League final.

Keys feels the win over Arsenal must have felt extra special for the Villa boss given the way he was unfairly treated at the Emirates.

The veteran broadcaster feels he suffered due to his English limitations but is pleased to see him prove himself in the Premier League with Villa.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “How sweet must the win have tasted to Unai Emery?

“Of course, he was there primarily to win it with Villa, but a piece of him will have enjoyed it just a little bit more than anybody else at the club.

“I’ve always said his time at Arsenal was too heavily criticised.

“His record on the pitch really wasn’t bad and let’s not forget he took them to a euro final.

“What killed him was becoming a comedic character because of his insistence of starting every interview with the words ‘good ebening’ or ‘good abternoon’. Fortunately, at Villa, he’s stopped doing it.

“As if he had to – because of his record in Spain – but Emery is now proving to an English audience he is a very good operator.”

Aston Villa are fourth in the Premier League table on 63 points, three points ahead of Tottenham who are currently fifth.