Arsenal and Liverpool have made enquiries for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Ecuadorian defender has been putting in eye-catching performances in the Bundesliga this season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Several clubs have been keeping tabs on him and are considering trying to make a move for him in the summer.

The defender has suitors in the Premier League where Arsenal and Liverpool have laid their eyes on him.

According to the German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the two Premier League have made enquiries into the possibility of signing him.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Pacho and are trying to assess the conditions of a potential transfer in the summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt are willing sellers and are prepared to cash in on the Ecuadorian in the next transfer window.

The German club are ready to sell the centre-back if a club are willing to offer somewhere around €50m to €60m for him in the summer.

Pacho is also a full Ecuador international and has earned ten caps for the national team thus far.