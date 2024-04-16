Arsenal are not looking at Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres to strengthen their forward line for next season as he does not fit the profile they want, it has been claimed in Sweden.

Sporting Lisbon are in the process of fighting for the Portuguese title this season, but could lose both their coach and key striker in the summer.

While their boss Ruben Amorim is a managerial target for Liverpool, their fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal have been credited with an interest in 25-year-old forward Gyokeres.

However, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, Arsenal are not chasing the Sweden international striker.

An anonymous source was quoted as saying: “That [Arsenal wanting Gyokeres] is simply not true.

“I have asked the question and he is simply not the profile they are looking for.”

Gyokeres has been pivotal to Sporting Lisbon’s success this season, making 32 goal contributions in 27 Portuguese top flight games.

It now remains to be seen who Mikel Arteta targets to strengthen his team’s attack for next season if Gyokeres has been ruled out as a target.

Fellow Premier League club Chelsea have also been linked with the 25-year-old.