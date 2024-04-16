Barcelona are keeping tabs on Manchester United linked defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Argentinian midfielder has been impressive for Real Betis this season and is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

He will be out of contract at the end of the season and that has made him more attractive to clubs who are looking for bargains in the market.

Manchester United are believed to be considering signing him as several midfielders are expected to be moved on in the next window.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Barcelona are also monitoring the Argentinian ahead of the summer window.

The 30-year-old midfielder is being closely watched by the Catalan giants who have budgetary constraints to consider in the market.

His potential free-agent status makes him an attractive proposition for Barcelona ahead of the summer.

Rodriguez will consider all the offers on his table before taking a call on his future at the end of the season.