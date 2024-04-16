La Liga outfit Real Betis have a stake in Leeds United not getting promoted this season as it would allow them to keep midfielder Marc Roca next term.

After being sidelined for Betis’ last three league matches with pneumonitis, Roca is back and took part in the team’s training session on Monday.

He has been a crucial presence in Manuel Pellegrini’s side this season and has become a fan favourite, featuring in 24 La Liga games before falling ill.

Though the news of his return will galvanise Pellegrini’s team, who are fighting for a place in the Europa Conference League next season, the fans will be worried about Roca’s future beyond this term.

He is set to return to his parent club Leeds United at the end of the season after his current loan deal ends.

However, according to Spanish outlet Marca, in case Leeds United fail to go up to the Premier League at the end of the season, there is a clause in the midfielder’s contract that will keep him with Real Betis for one more year.

If Leeds go up though, Betis will have to negotiate either another loan spell or a permanent move for Roca.

As such, the best outcome for the Spanish side would be to see Leeds miss out on promotion.

Leeds are currently in a playoff position having lost two and drawn one of their last three games.