Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka may leave this coming summer as he is keen to play regular first team football next term, according to The Athletic.

The shot-stopper has been thrust into the spotlight following Nick Pope’s injury and is now the Magpies’ regular choice between the sticks; he has started in each of Newcastle’s last six league games.

However, the situation is likely to change when Pope regains fitness, while Newcastle are also expected to sign another goalkeeper in the summer window.

As such, there is claimed to be a ‘decent chance’ that Dubravka will look for the exit door and leave.

The goalkeeper wants to make sure he is playing regularly next season and that is unlikely to happen at St James’ Park.

He has clocked 18 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle over the course of the current campaign, keeping five clean sheets, starting the last six league games on the spin.

Two of those clean sheets have come in Newcastle’s last two games, against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dubravka, 35, has played his club football in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and England.