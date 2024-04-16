Crystal Palace and Fulham target Danilho Doekhi has refused to think about what might happen in the summer transfer window and insisted he is focused on Union Berlin.

The 25-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract at the capital club in the summer and there has been speculation over his future.

Union Berlin signed Doekhi on a free transfer from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in 2022 and could make a big profit if they cash in this summer.

Premier League pair Crystal Palace and Fulham are both claimed to have put out feelers for the defender.

Doekhi will not rule out a transfer in the summer, but insists now he needs to focus on finishing the season at Union Berlin.

“I’m concentrating on the last games with the club”, Doekhi told German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

“My full focus is on that.

“We’ll see what happens in the summer, but I am focused on the here and now with Union.”

Union Berlin are not yet safe from the drop in the Bundesliga and sit just three points above the relegation playoff place.

Scoring goals has been a major issue for the Berlin side this season, with just 25 scored in 29 league games, making Doekhi’s contributions in keeping the door shut at the other end vital.