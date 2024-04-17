Fixture: Dundee vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have officially named their side to take on Dundee in an away Scottish Premiership game this evening.

The game has been given the go-ahead to take place at Dens Park after multiple postponements and is the final match before the post split games happen.

Dundee have already secured a top six spot, but for Rangers, with their slip-up at Ross County at the weekend, the match is absolutely critical.

Philippe Clement’s men sit four points behind Celtic and many feel if they do not win tonight to close the gap to a single point then any hope of the title is gone.

Rangers have now lost six league games this term and Clement will be desperate for a reaction this evening.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers, while at the back the Gers have James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Dujon Sterling.

In midfield, John Lundstram lines up with Tom Lawrence, while Todd Cantwell, Fabio Silva and Abdallah Sima support Kemar Roofe.

If Clement needs to make changes then he has options on the bench to call for and they include Borna Barisic and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers Team vs Dundee

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling, Lundstram, Lawrence, Cantwell, Silva, Sima, Roofe

Substitutes: McCrorie, Dessers, Matondo, Dowell, Davies, Barisic, King, Raskin, McCausland