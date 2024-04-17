Former Championship manager Phil Brown has admitted that he is keen to see Ipswich Town get promoted to the Premier League this season.

Kieran McKenna’s men have taken the Championship by surprise this season after only getting promoted from League One last year.

They are on course to become the first team since Norwich City to win back-to-back promotion to the Premier League since 2012.

They are in a real fight with Leeds United and Leicester City for automatic promotion and all three teams have shown signs of nerves in their recent results.

Brown, who got Hull City promoted to the Premier League in 2008, admitted that it is all about holding your nerve at this stage of the season.

He conceded that he is keen to see Ipswich in the Premier League but admitted that he has no idea who will join them in the top flight.

The former Hull boss said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “It is all about bottle and the pressure.

“It is all about being able to handle that as a group and club.

“I’d like to see Ipswich back in the Premier League but who joins them?

“I have no idea. I can’t call it.”

Ipswich will be travelling to the MKM Stadium a week from Saturday to take on Brown’s former side Hull.