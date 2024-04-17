Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, but he is ‘not a hot topic’ at the European heavyweights at present.

Gray has shone beyond his tender years for Leeds and is a key man in the side as they battle to win promotion to the Premier League.

A host of Premier League sides have taken notice of Gray’s rapid progress and Leeds could be tested with bids for the midfielder in the summer, regardless of whether they go up or not.

European heavyweights Bayern Munich have also been linked with wanting Gray and they are keeping an eye on him.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Gray is a ‘not a hot topic’ at Bayern Munich at present.

The club have also not had any contact with Gray’s entourage, a step they would usually take before making a move.

Bayern Munich are content to keep an eye on the Leeds midfielder for now.

The summer is expected to be one of change at the Allianz Arena however and whether Bayern Munich rethink a move for Gray this summer remains to be seen.

They will have a new boss at the helm as they seek to take back the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen.