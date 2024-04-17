Former Championship star Sam Parkin has admitted that it has been a delight to see John Mousinho work wonders at Portsmouth in his first job in management.

Portsmouth secured promotion to the Championship as League One winners on Tuesday night following their 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park.

Mousinho’s Pompey side dominated the third tier of English football this season and are now back in the second tier after a 12-year gap.

He took charge of Portsmouth last year and has managed to earn promotion to the Championship in his first full season in management.

Parkin admitted that the former defender already had a reputation of being a great leader from his playing days but to do what he has done in his first job in management has been a treat to watch.

The former attacker said on the What The EFL Podcast: “They plucked a manager, I wouldn’t say from obscurity because I think he always had a brilliant reputation as a player, a leader and as a really educated fellow.

“But to see him doing this in his first job, is some going

“The organisation skills and everything he has done on the training ground, he has worked absolute wonders.”

Mousinho will have his work cut out during the summer to build a squad that can survive in the Championship next season.