Former EFL Star Adrian Clarke has insisted that Stoke City’s defensive frailties could drag them into the relegation zone in the final weeks of the season.

The relegation battle is heating up as teams approach the final three games of the Championship season.

Rotherham United’s relegation has been confirmed but only three points separate Sheffield Wednesday in 23rd from Queens Park Rangers in 19th.

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are level on points and are occupying the other two relegation spots but there is a real tough fight above them to avoid dropping into the dreaded bottom three.

Clarke believes Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield are still the favourites to drop down to League One with Rotherham in the coming weeks.

However, he conceded that Stoke should be worried as their defensive issues could drag them down in the final three games of the season.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “For me, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield will go down.

“But Stoke are the ones that might get dragged into it

“They are not secure at the back and that’s a problem.”

Stoke will host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday before taking an away trip to Southampton and then finishing the season at home against Bristol City.