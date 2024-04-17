Tottenham Hotspur are ready to cash in on Bryan Gil in the summer and are assuming they will make a loss on the Spanish winger.

Gil has struggled to live up to his expensive price tag since being taken to Tottenham from Valencia in 2021, with Spurs shelling out over £20m for someone considered an exciting prospect at the time.

The winger has had loan stints back at Valencia and with Sevilla, while this term he has remained at Spurs and had only limited game time.

Now, according to Spanish daily Super Deporte, Tottenham have decided to cash in on Gil this summer and are ‘assuming they are not going to recover’ the money they paid to sign him.

Spurs are traditionally reluctant to take losses on players, but it appears they are now willing to bite the bullet on Gil.

It is claimed that the winger ‘will not be short of offers’ when the transfer window swings open for business.

Gil’s stock remains high in La Liga despite his limited impact in the Premier League.

A host of Spanish sides are expected to try to tempt the winger back to his homeland in the summer transfer window.