Manchester City are in talks with West Ham United to work out a fee for Lucas Paqueta’s potential move to the Etihad in the summer, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Premier League champions paused their pursuit of the midfielder last year following revelations that he is under investigation related to betting on games.

Manchester City have continued to admire the Brazilian and are again working on a deal to take him to the Etihad.

A move is still dependent on the player clearing his name in the investigations and Manchester City selling a few players.

However, it has been claimed that negotiations are under way between the two clubs for the transfer.

Paqueta has a £85m release clause but Manchester City are looking to do a deal for a negotiated fee.

They are in talks with West Ham to discuss the price they have to pay to get a deal over the line.

Paqueta is keen on the move and could put pressure on West Ham to let him join the English champions.