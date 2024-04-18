Former Uruguay and Tottenham Hotspur star Gus Poyet believes that countryman Rodrigo Bentancur’s progression at the London-based club is being stopped by injury but has tipped him to stay in London for many more years.

The 26-year-old, who joined Tottenham from Juventus in January 2022, has been in and out of the team, mostly missing matches due to injury.

Has been sidelined twice already this season, but is now finding a foothold in Ange Postecoglou’s team, featuring in their last 13 league games.

Poyet believes that the midfielder’s progression is being hindered by injury but he can still be an important part of the Tottenham team in the years to come.

“The problem with Bentancur is that injury stopped him in his progression and it’s tough and a difficult injury”, Poyet told football.london.

“I am sure he is a player who is going to play many, many years at Tottenham. I am so happy to see him there.

“To see a fellow Uruguayan play there is always nice.”

On Tottenham’s faltering season, Poyet remarked that the formation Postecoglou has been using this season is still in the process of getting better and it will take time to bear fruit.

“I think his formation is still in the process of getting better and better and it’s still early.

“The problem is that everyone got excited at the beginning of the season because it was incredible football, high pressing, halfway line pressing.

“It’s still the first season.”

Tottenham have lost two of their last five league games, suffering a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United in their last match.