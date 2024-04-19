Arsenal sent a scouting mission to watch Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu in action against Olympacos in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The Turkish giants crashed out of the Europa Conference League at the quarter-finals stage after a 3-2 loss on penalties against Olympiacos.

Fenerbahce won the second leg 1-0 to level the tie 3-3 on aggregate, however then fluffed their lines in the penalty shoot-out.

Ferdi completed the full 120 minutes of action and was watched by an Arsenal scout, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

With their Champions League campaign now over, the Gunners have started making preparations for the new season and have identified Ferdi as a potential target.

The player can operate on either side of defence and would give manager Mikel Arteta further options for next season.

It remains to be seen what the report filed by Arsenal’s scout said about the Fenerbahce star.

With a deal running until 2026, Arsenal would likely have to pay a significant sum to take Ferdi to the Emirates Stadium.