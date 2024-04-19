Atalanta are unlikely to sell Manchester United linked defender Giorgio Scalvini if offers arrive for him in the last month of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old defender is seen as the next top centre-back of Italian football and he has been a rock at the heart of Atalanta’s defence.

The young centre-back was heavily linked with a move away in January, but Atalanta resisted selling him.

Manchester United are amongst the big-name clubs who are considering snaring Scalvini away from Italy in the approaching transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, his suitors would have to agree to move early in the summer if they want Scalvini.

Atalanta are prepared to sell the young defender if they receive offers north of the €50m mark.

However, they do not want to wait until the last month of August to sell one of their top players.

They want adequate time to source a replacement and are only prepared to listen to offers for him until the end of July.

Whether Manchester United are prepared to act so quickly, with question marks over Erik ten Hag’s position and Dan Ashworth not being cleared to start with, is unclear.