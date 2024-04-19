Atletico Madrid have identified Manchester United-linked centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo as their priority defensive target for the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old French defender could leave Nice at the end of the season with several big clubs believed to be interested in him.

Manchester United have their eyes on Todibo and Sir Jim Ratcliffe being a minority owner at Old Trafford gives them an advantage in any transfer chase.

However, there are more clubs who are considering snapping up the Frenchman in the summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Atletico Madrid are set to make a serious play to sign the defender in the coming months.

The Spanish giants have identified him as their top centre-back target for the summer transfer window.

Diego Simeone wants to add young blood to his squad ahead of next season and is looking for a fresh defensive leader.

Todibo is the player Atletico Madrid want and the club are working on a deal to potentially sign him in the summer.