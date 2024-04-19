Bayer Leverkusen are not interested in selling Tottenham Hotspur target Piero Hincapie in the summer, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 22-year-old defender has been at the heart of a Leverkusen team who have already been declared German champions and are still unbeaten in all competitions.

His performances in Germany have attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe and there is serious interest in him ahead of the summer.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are keen to sign the Ecuadorian and he is also a target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

However, it has been claimed that Leverkusen have no plans to sell the centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

Leverkusen managed to convince Xabi Alonso to continue at the club despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

With the future of their title-winning squad secured, Leverkusen are intending to hold on to their best players this summer.

Hincapie is also happy at Leverkusen and is unlikely to want to leave the club in the coming months.