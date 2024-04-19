Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst believes that the message within the Charlton Athletic camp will certainly be to finish 15 games unbeaten because it would be a hell of a run to take on to the new season.

As the end of the campaign approaches, Shrewsbury are keen to make sure they remain above the drop zone and finish on a positive note.

Ahead of them are a team, who under their new manager Nathan Jones, are unbeaten in their last 13 games and have in the process have ensured safety for the season.

However, Hurst believes that the lure of building a 15-game unbeaten run to finish the season will be huge as it will give Charlton confidence heading into the new season.

Hurst also stressed there will be players playing to impress Jones and win contracts for the forthcoming campaign, another factor at play.

“It will be a tough game”, Hurst said at a press conference.

“Nathan’s has gone in there and perhaps established a different style of play to get his message across.

“While there have been a lot of draws in their unbeaten run, they’ve certainly become very hard to beat and have had some good wins along the way as well.

“He’ll still be pushing them and perhaps without knowing the overall situation, we’re getting to the end of the season, some contracts will be up.

“There will be other players under contract who might become available so I’m sure they will still be trying to impress.

“I’m not in their camp but I’m pretty certain that with a couple of games to go, the message will be about finishing the season 15 games unbeaten because that’s a hell of a run to try and take into next season.”

Shrewsbury are six points clear of relegation-threatened Cheltenham but have played a game more compared to Darrell Clarke’s side.